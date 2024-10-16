🆕 Microsoft released two new Xbox Series X models on October 15

🤝 An all-digital white Xbox Series X was joined by a 2TB special edition

🤔 On the face of it, the consoles seem identical to what we’ve been able to buy before

🔋 However, Microsoft has improved the internals of both consoles, making them cooler and more power-efficient

Walmart: Xbox Series X all-digital

Best Buy: Xbox Series X all-digital

GameStop: Xbox Series X all-digital

Amazon: Xbox Series X all-digital

Microsoft’s answer to the PS5 Pro isn’t a more powerful, mid-gen refresh of the Xbox Series X. Instead, it released an all-digital white Xbox Series X and a 2TB limited edition Xbox Series X for $449.99 and $599.99, respectively.

With only a $50 saving on the digital model and a $100 increase on the 2TB model, you’d be forgiven for thinking the new Xbox consoles are rather pointless. However, it turns out there are some welcome, hidden upgrades inside.

YouTuber Austin Evans tore apart the new Xbox Series X consoles and discovered that the system-on-chip (SoC) has been updated to a new 6nm version, and the cooling solution has been changed too. Microsoft has removed the vapor chamber cooling in the original, replacing it with a more traditional copper heat pipe.

The new Xbox consoles have a redesigned motherboard. (Credit: Austin Evans)

The result is the new Xbox consoles are more power efficient when idle and during gaming. The Xbox Series X digital edition runs at around 38 watts when idle and the 2TB uses around 51 watts. That’s a big saving on the 61 watts drawn by the original Xbox Series X.

The same benefits were found during gaming. The Xbox Series X digital ran at 156 watts, the 2TB model ran at 151 watts and the original Xbox Series X requires 167 watts.

However, don’t expect a quieter console. Evans found the exhaust noise was essentially the same, though the Xbox Series X has generally been whisper quiet in my experience.

The new Xbox consoles are available now, including a 1TB Xbox Series S in Robot White. In terms of upcoming Xbox games, fans can look forward to playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Dragon Age: The Veilguard in October, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl in November, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle in December.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.