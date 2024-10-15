☁️ This year’s Call of Duty is playable via Xbox Cloud Gaming

👉 You need to be an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber

🙌 However, it means you don’t need an Xbox console or gaming PC to play

🔥 A Samsung TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick or Meta Quest headset are great ways to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for less

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 releases on October 25, and it’s shaping up to be the biggest entry in the series to date. And that’s primarily because more people will have access to the game than ever, thanks to Microsoft’s $69bn acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Microsoft’s eye-watering deal means Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be free to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers instead of costing the usual $70. What’s more, the game will also be playable via Xbox Cloud Gaming, meaning you don’t need to own an Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or a capable gaming PC to get in on the action.

We’ve already shared how the best Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 deal lets you get the game for just $11.99 if you subscribe to PC Game Pass. But gaming PCs aren’t cheap, so here’s an even more budget-friendly way to play Activision’s blockbuster first-person shooter if you don’t have an Xbox console or PC.

How to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 without a console or PC

Samsung and Amazon Fire TVs

If you own a Samsung TV from 2020 onwards or an Amazon Fire TV, you can play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for the cheapest possible price. All you need is a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and an Xbox Wireless Controller, which costs $19.99 per month and $59.99, respectively. You can also use a PS5 DualSense controller or DualShock 4 to possibly save even more money.

Total cost: $79.98 ($19.99 a month if you already have a controller)

Walmart: Xbox Wireless Controller

Walmart: PS5 DualSense Controller

Amazon Fire TV Stick, 4K Stick, or 4K Max Stick

If, like me, you own a different TV brand like an LG, you can pick up an Amazon Fire Stick for $39.99, an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $49.99 or the slightly faster Fire Stick 4K Max for $59.99 to stream Xbox games via the cloud. Simply plug it in, download the Xbox app, and you can access all the best Xbox games. Again, you’ll need an Xbox Wireless Controller, PS5 DualSense, or PS4 DualShock controller. You also need to have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.

Total cost: $119.97 ($59.98 if you already have a controller)

Amazon: Fire TV Stick

Amazon: Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon: Fire TV Stick Max

Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest 3S

If you already own the Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, or Meta Quest 3S you can play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on a big virtual screen. Again, you’ll need to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $19.99 a month and have a compatible controller to hand, but it means you can access one of the biggest games for $19.99 if you already have Meta’s headdset and a gamepad you can use.

Total cost: $79.98 ($19.99 if you already have a headset and controller)

Walmart: Meta Quest 3S

Walmart: Meta Quest 3

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.