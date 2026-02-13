On this episode of The Shortcut Live, we're breaking down Meta's race to add facial recognition to its Ray-Ban smart glasses and what it means for your privacy. We're also discussing the biggest news and announcements from Sony's State of Play event. There's also a big update for Apple Vision Pro that could be a game-changer for mixed reality headsets (well, at least for some users). Tune in!
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Surprise new PS5 game, Meta Ray-Ban face ID rumor, Apple Vision Pro update: The Shortcut Live Ep. 23
A recording from Matt Swider's live video
Feb 13, 2026
Recent Posts