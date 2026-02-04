The Shortcut

New Xbox 2027, Super Bowl tech deals, Galaxy S26 Ultra rumors: The Shortcut Live Ep. 16

Does the world need another Xbox?
Matt Swider, Max Buondonno, and Kevin Lee
Feb 04, 2026

Welcome back to The Shortcut Live! We're breaking down a new report that says Microsoft could announce a new Xbox as early as next year, more Super Bowl tech deals, new Galaxy S26 Ultra camera teasers, Xcode's big AI upgrade, and more. Leave a comment, and maybe Matt will let Max and Kevin eat today! (Kidding, kidding... but Matt will owe us money the more you comment.)

