Welcome back to The Shortcut Live! We're breaking down a new report that says Microsoft could announce a new Xbox as early as next year, more Super Bowl tech deals, new Galaxy S26 Ultra camera teasers, Xcode's big AI upgrade, and more. Leave a comment, and maybe Matt will let Max and Kevin eat today! (Kidding, kidding... but Matt will owe us money the more you comment.)
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
New Xbox 2027, Super Bowl tech deals, Galaxy S26 Ultra rumors: The Shortcut Live Ep. 16
Does the world need another Xbox?
Feb 04, 2026
Recent Posts