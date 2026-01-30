It's Friday, which means we have a special show in store. Max Weinbach of Creative Strategies joins us to discuss Apple's earnings report, which led to some of the best iPhone sales in Apple's history. We also discuss new PlayStation Portal OLED rumors, the Galaxy S26's launch date, and the future of the internet according to its creator.
The Shortcut Live Ep. 13: Apple's big earnings, PlayStation Portal OLED leaks, Galaxy S26 launch date
With guest Max Weinbach
Jan 30, 2026
