The Shortcut

The Shortcut

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Apple’s next CEO, secret Google and Epic deal, and free (but bad) 4K TVs: The Shortcut Live Ep. 8

Live and (mostly) in-person!
Matt Swider's avatar
Max Buondonno's avatar
Matt Swider and Max Buondonno
Jan 23, 2026

We're shaking things up today on The Shortcut Live, the only daily live technology show hosted by three guys in blazers and a man from the future. Max is flying solo in the studio, and Matt's calling in from San Francisco to discuss Apple's next CEO, the huge Epic and Google deal, free 4K TVs, and more. Remember, the more you comment, the more money Matt owes his employees!

The Shortcut has 156,000 subscribers and is the #1 consumer tech publication on Substack. Subscribe now for exclusive content, restock alerts, and to receive our banner-ad-free newsletter ⤵️

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Swider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture