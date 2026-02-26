The Shortcut

The Shortcut

Samsung Galaxy S26 Interview, Apple predictions, Resident Evil 9 review: The Shortcut Live Ep. 30

Matt Swider, Max Buondonno, Kevin Lee, and Adam Vjestica
Feb 26, 2026

Matt is almost out of San Francisco, but before he heads back to NYC, he's sharing an interview with Samsung from the big Galaxy S26 Unpacked event. We're also breaking down what Apple is announcing next week, our review of Resident Evil Requiem, and more.

