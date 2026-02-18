The Shortcut

The Shortcut

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

New Google Pixel, Apple's smart glasses, more Galaxy S26 leaks: The Shortcut Live Ep. 25

A recording from Matt Swider's live video
Matt Swider's avatar
Max Buondonno's avatar
Kevin Lee's avatar
Adam Vjestica's avatar
Matt Swider, Max Buondonno, Kevin Lee, and Adam Vjestica
Feb 18, 2026

Smart glasses are all the rage nowdays, and it sounds like Apple is speeding toward shipping its first-ever pair of them next year. We're talking about all the latest rumors on today's show. Plus, we went hands-on with Google's new Pixel 10a. Tune in!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Swider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture