Super Bowl LX TV Tips with guest Caleb Denison, Apple rumors: The Shortcut Live Ep. 18

We're two days away from the biggest football game of the year, and we're giving you tips on how to watch it in the highest-quality possible. Caleb Denison of CalebRated joins us to talk about streaming Super Bowl LX in 4K, and we're breaking down our predictions for the big showdown between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. Plus, we have more Apple rumors, a new Nvidia leak, and updates on one of X's most popular features.

