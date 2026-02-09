Welcome back to The Shortcut Live! Adam just got home from Switzerland where he attended Logitech G Inside, a huge event where he learned about what Logitech's been working on and what's coming next. The guys are also breaking down Ferrari's new Luce EV and the Apple Car-esque interior design, PS6 leaks, and more. Don't forget: every comment is another dollar for the hosts (except for Matt, who has to pay the hosts said dollars).
Logitech G Superstrike, PS6 leaks, Ferrari's new Apple Car: The Shortcut Live Ep. 19
Back for another week!
Feb 09, 2026
