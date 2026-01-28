The Shortcut

The Shortcut Live Ep. 11: PS6 release date, iPhone 18 price, Snap launches Specs Inc.

Matt Swider, Max Buondonno, Adam Vjestica, and Kevin Lee
Jan 28, 2026

Matt and Adam are catching the team up on when we can expect the PlayStation 6 to launch on today's episode of The Shortcut Live. We're also chatting about whether the iPhone 18 price will be higher or lower than the iPhone 17's, Snap's new "Specs Inc." subsidiary, Galaxy S26 Ultra rumors, and more, all while trying to survive New York City's insane cold snap.

