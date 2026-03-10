Every year, March 10 rolls around and gives us another reason to celebrate everyone's favorite Italian plumber - Super Mario! Matt made the crew dress up in our Mushroom Kingdom-best to give you deals and other news to celebrate MAR10 Day. We're also covering a new Sonos speaker, Apple smart home rumors, and more.
MAR10 Day & new Sonos speakers | The Shortcut Live Ep. 34
Plus: Apple "HomePad" rumors, Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold leaks, and more
Mar 10, 2026
