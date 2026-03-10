The Shortcut

The Shortcut

MAR10 Day & new Sonos speakers | The Shortcut Live Ep. 34

Plus: Apple "HomePad" rumors, Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold leaks, and more
Matt Swider, Max Buondonno, Adam Vjestica, and Kevin Lee
Mar 10, 2026

Every year, March 10 rolls around and gives us another reason to celebrate everyone's favorite Italian plumber - Super Mario! Matt made the crew dress up in our Mushroom Kingdom-best to give you deals and other news to celebrate MAR10 Day. We're also covering a new Sonos speaker, Apple smart home rumors, and more.

