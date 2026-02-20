The Shortcut

The Shortcut

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Samsung Galaxy S26 preview, Nothing Phone 4a leaks, GameHub on Mac: The Shortcut Live Ep. 27

Your sneak peak at Galaxy Unpacked next week!
Matt Swider's avatar
Max Buondonno's avatar
Adam Vjestica's avatar
Kevin Lee's avatar
Matt Swider, Max Buondonno, Adam Vjestica, and Kevin Lee
Feb 20, 2026

Samsung's big Galaxy Unpacked event is happening next week, so The Shortcut team has gone over all the leaks and rumors to tell you what to expect from the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, S26 Ultra, and the new Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. We're also chatting about GameSir's new GameHub for Mac, Nothing Phone 4a leaks, and more.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Swider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture