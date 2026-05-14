The Shortcut

The Shortcut

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Fitbit Air unboxing, Razr Fold review, Googlebook explained + Intuit interview | The Shortcut Live Ep. 39

Live and in-person!
Matt Swider's avatar
Max Buondonno's avatar
Kevin Lee's avatar
Matt Swider, Max Buondonno, and Kevin Lee
May 14, 2026

The Shortcut team is giving you a first look at the new Fitbit Air, our thoughts on the new Moto Razr Fold, and first impressions of Google's new Googlebooks and Gemini. Matt and Max also sit down with Mark Notarainni, EVP and General Manager of Intuit's Consumer Group, to learn how platforms like TurboTax and Credit Karma can help you get the most from your tax refund, savings, credit cards, and more.

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