Samsung's iPhone Fold Competitor Is Here | The Shortcut Live Ep. 51

We're all holding our breath for the first foldable iPhone to arrive, but before we get there, Samsung is showing off its new Galaxy Z Fold 8, which will compete directly with Apple's device. Matt is reporting live from London to talk about the new Fold 8, the more costly Fold 8 Ultra, the Flip 8, and more.

💰 Pre-order and pricing

Interested in picking up one of Samsung’s new devices? Preorders are open now, with general availability on August 7.

🛍️ The deal worth knowing: Samsung will go up to $1,200 with an eligible trade-in, or up to $200 in Samsung credit without one, toward other eligible devices when you pre-order using the links below. You might even get a $30 credit to stack on top of at pre-order.