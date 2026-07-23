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Samsung's iPhone Fold Competitor Is Here | The Shortcut Live Ep. 51

Live reactions after using the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra for a day
Matt Swider's avatar
Max Buondonno's avatar
Matt Swider and Max Buondonno

We're all holding our breath for the first foldable iPhone to arrive, but before we get there, Samsung is showing off its new Galaxy Z Fold 8, which will compete directly with Apple's device. Matt is reporting live from London to talk about the new Fold 8, the more costly Fold 8 Ultra, the Flip 8, and more.

🔴 Want to get notified every time we go live? Subscribe to The Shortcut, the #1 consumer technology publication on Substack, and stay up to date on the latest tech!

💰 Pre-order and pricing

Interested in picking up one of Samsung’s new devices? Preorders are open now, with general availability on August 7.

🛍️ The deal worth knowing: Samsung will go up to $1,200 with an eligible trade-in, or up to $200 in Samsung credit without one, toward other eligible devices when you pre-order using the links below. You might even get a $30 credit to stack on top of at pre-order.

Affiliate disclaimer: No pressure from us either way. We make a little if you use our link for almost any tech purchase, so we don’t care what you buy in the end. We want it to be the right purchase.

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