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We Just Opened A NYC Office! | The Shortcut Live Ep. 45

Plus, our thoughts on Apple's brand new version of Siri with Apple Intelligence
Matt Swider's avatar
Matt Swider
Jun 11, 2026

This week on The Shortcut Live, we're taking you behind the scenes at The Shortcut's new office in New York City. We're also breaking down the biggest announcements from Apple's WWDC keynote, including Siri's huge overhaul with Apple Intelligence and upgraded features. There's also a new 25th anniversary Xbox, and we're gonna try to figure out why ChatGPT is generating random Creepypastas.

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