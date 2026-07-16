Should We Lock Our Clocks? | The Shortcut Live Ep. 50

As part of his anything-but-genuine campaign for Mayor of New York, Matt shares his take on the Sunshine Protection Act. For those of you tuning in for actual tech news, we're also previewing Galaxy Unpacked and giving you The Shortcut Skinny on what to expect.
Thanks to MemoMind for sponsoring The Shortcut Live! Learn more about MemoMind One here.
🔴 Want to get notified every time we go live? Subscribe to The Shortcut, the #1 consumer technology publication on Substack, and stay up to date on the latest tech!