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Should We Lock Our Clocks? | The Shortcut Live Ep. 50

Plus: A preview of Samsung's big Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22
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Matt Swider, Max Buondonno, and Kevin Lee
Jul 16, 2026

As part of his anything-but-genuine campaign for Mayor of New York, Matt shares his take on the Sunshine Protection Act. For those of you tuning in for actual tech news, we're also previewing Galaxy Unpacked and giving you The Shortcut Skinny on what to expect.

Thanks to MemoMind for sponsoring The Shortcut Live! Learn more about MemoMind One here.

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