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The Shortcut

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Your business has 18 months left. Here's the AI site that proves it | The Shortcut Live

Is AI gonna kill your company? Let's find out!
Matt Swider's avatar
Max Buondonno's avatar
Kevin Lee's avatar
Matt Swider, Max Buondonno, and Kevin Lee
May 21, 2026

Today on The Shortcut Live, we're discovering which business are dying, those that are thriving, and those that are shaking in their boots - according to AI. We're also breaking down Google I/O 2026 with special guest Rich DeMuro, Tech Reporter at KTLA 5.

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