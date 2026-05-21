Today on The Shortcut Live, we're discovering which business are dying, those that are thriving, and those that are shaking in their boots - according to AI. We're also breaking down Google I/O 2026 with special guest Rich DeMuro, Tech Reporter at KTLA 5.
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Your business has 18 months left. Here's the AI site that proves it | The Shortcut Live
Is AI gonna kill your company? Let's find out!
May 21, 2026
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