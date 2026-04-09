The Shortcut

The Shortcut

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Future of AI, Screen Tech and iPhone Fold rumors | The Shortcut Live Ep. 37

Live from the HumanX conference in San Francisco!
Matt Swider's avatar
Max Buondonno's avatar
Kevin Lee's avatar
Matt Swider, Max Buondonno, and Kevin Lee
Apr 09, 2026

Matt embarked on a journey to San Francisco to check out the future of AI at the Human X conference, and he's got the scoop on new developments and what artificial intelligence could mean for average consumers. We've also got more iPhone Fold rumors to break down, Sony's new True RGB TVs, and more.

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