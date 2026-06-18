The Shortcut

The Shortcut

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Snap brings the Specs appeal at AWE 2026 | The Shortcut Live Ep. 46

Live from Long Beach, California!
Matt Swider's avatar
Max Buondonno's avatar
Matt Swider and Max Buondonno
Jun 18, 2026

Matt and Max are reporting live from Long Beach, California with a deeper look at Snap's all-new Specs smart glasses, a new computing platform designed to merge the digital world with the physical world. We're sharing early impressions, insights from top Snap executives, and more.

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