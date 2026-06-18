Matt and Max are reporting live from Long Beach, California with a deeper look at Snap's all-new Specs smart glasses, a new computing platform designed to merge the digital world with the physical world. We're sharing early impressions, insights from top Snap executives, and more.
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Snap brings the Specs appeal at AWE 2026 | The Shortcut Live Ep. 46
Live from Long Beach, California!
Jun 18, 2026
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