The Shortcut

The Shortcut

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Apple Upgrade, Galaxy Z Fold 8 review, FCC and robots | The Shortcut Live Ep. 52

Hot takes on leasing your iPhone, the future of foldables, and AI smart glasses
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Matt Swider, Max Buondonno, and Kevin Lee

This week on The Shortcut Live, we're tackling the hottest stories of the week, including our thoughts on Apple's new leasing program that makes iPhones and MacBooks cheaper than ever. Plus, we're diving into our Galaxy Z Fold 8 review early, and discussing some of our favorite AI features in the MemoMind One glasses.

Thanks to MemoMind for sponsoring The Shortcut Live! Learn more about MemoMind One here.

🔴 Want to get notified every time we go live? Subscribe to The Shortcut, the #1 consumer technology publication on Substack, and stay up to date on the latest tech!

🛍️ Samsung Galaxy Z8 preorder deals

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