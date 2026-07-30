Apple Upgrade, Galaxy Z Fold 8 review, FCC and robots | The Shortcut Live Ep. 52

This week on The Shortcut Live, we're tackling the hottest stories of the week, including our thoughts on Apple's new leasing program that makes iPhones and MacBooks cheaper than ever. Plus, we're diving into our Galaxy Z Fold 8 review early, and discussing some of our favorite AI features in the MemoMind One glasses.
Thanks to MemoMind for sponsoring The Shortcut Live! Learn more about MemoMind One here.
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