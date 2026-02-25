On this special edition of The Shortcut Live, Matt joins from San Francisco to go hands-on with the just-announced Galaxy S26 series. He’s also bringing us updates on what went down at Samsung’s big Galaxy Unpacked event, while Kevin shares his thoughts on the new Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. There’s a lot to… unpack, so tune in!
Live Galaxy S26 unboxing + hands-on at Samsung Unpacked! The Shortcut Live Ep. 29
Unboxing and demos from Galaxy Unpacked in San Francisco
Feb 25, 2026
