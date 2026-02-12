Welcome back to The Shortcut Live! We've been spending some time with Sony's brand-new WF-1000XM6 earbuds, and Kevin's sharing his thoughts on whether you should buy them. We also went hands-on with Snap's Spectacles glasses which - to be frank - were pretty wild. Plus, we have a handful of headlines to break down. Tune in!
Sony's new earbuds, Snap Spectacles hands-on, Apple Siri woes: The Shortcut Live Ep. 22
And yes, we're all wearing pink.
Feb 12, 2026
