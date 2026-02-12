The Shortcut

Sony's new earbuds, Snap Spectacles hands-on, Apple Siri woes: The Shortcut Live Ep. 22

And yes, we're all wearing pink.
Matt Swider, Max Buondonno, Kevin Lee, and Adam Vjestica
Feb 12, 2026

Welcome back to The Shortcut Live! We've been spending some time with Sony's brand-new WF-1000XM6 earbuds, and Kevin's sharing his thoughts on whether you should buy them. We also went hands-on with Snap's Spectacles glasses which - to be frank - were pretty wild. Plus, we have a handful of headlines to break down. Tune in!

