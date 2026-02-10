Welcome back to The Shortcut Live! Today, we're breaking down one of the biggest Galaxy S26 leaks we've seen so far. We're also talking about OpenAI's advertising test in ChatGPT, Logitech's most powerful gaming mouse yet, and more.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Big Samsung Galaxy S26 leak, OpenAI ChatGPT ad test, Logitech's most powerful gaming mouse yet: The Shortcut Live Ep. 20
Another day, another live show!
Feb 10, 2026
Recent Posts