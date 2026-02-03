Welcome back to The Shortcut Live, where Matt and Kevin are losing their minds over the nostalgia oozing from Nintendo's new Virtual Boy. We're breaking down a bunch of Nintendo news on the show. Max also has new details on one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2026: the iPhone Fold. (Don't forget: every comment you leave makes Matt pay the team $1, so keep 'em coming!)
Nintendo Virtual Boy, Switch 2 updates, iPhone Fold leaks: The Shortcut Live Ep. 15
Feb 03, 2026
