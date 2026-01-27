The Shortcut

The Shortcut

The Shortcut Live Ep. 10: TikTok US down, Galaxy Z TriFold price, Sonos Amp Multi launch

Wait, how much is the new Samsung phone?
Matt Swider, Max Buondonno, Adam Vjestica, and Kevin Lee
Jan 27, 2026

Welcome back to The Shortcut Live, where Matt is all hopped up on coffee and three hours of sleep to deliver the most exciting consumer technology news. Join by Max, Kevin, and Adam, the team is tackling big headlines like the Galaxy Z TriFold's pricing and release date, TikTok US and rumored censorship, the first new Sonos product in a year, and more.

