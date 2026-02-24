The Shortcut Live team survived the biggest New York City blizzard in nearly 10 years, mostly because Max and Kevin stayed inside while Matt enjoyed sunny San Francisco. We're back on the show today to discuss Xbox CEO Phil Spencer's retirement and what this means for Microsoft and gaming moving forward. We're also breaking down last-minute Galaxy S26 leaks ahead of tomorrow's big Unpacked event.
Final Galaxy S26 rumors, Xbox on life support, OpenAI hardware news: The Shortcut Live Ep. 28
Your final preview before Galaxy Unpacked!
Feb 24, 2026
