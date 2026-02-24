The Shortcut

The Shortcut

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Final Galaxy S26 rumors, Xbox on life support, OpenAI hardware news: The Shortcut Live Ep. 28

Your final preview before Galaxy Unpacked!
Matt Swider's avatar
Max Buondonno's avatar
Adam Vjestica's avatar
Kevin Lee's avatar
Matt Swider, Max Buondonno, Adam Vjestica, and Kevin Lee
Feb 24, 2026

The Shortcut Live team survived the biggest New York City blizzard in nearly 10 years, mostly because Max and Kevin stayed inside while Matt enjoyed sunny San Francisco. We're back on the show today to discuss Xbox CEO Phil Spencer's retirement and what this means for Microsoft and gaming moving forward. We're also breaking down last-minute Galaxy S26 leaks ahead of tomorrow's big Unpacked event.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Swider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture