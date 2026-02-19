The Shortcut

The Shortcut

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Meta Ray-Banned in court, Freedom.gov, DJI Pocket 4 rumors: The Shortcut Live Ep. 26

Also: Xbox Recap, Google Snapseed update, and Dyson news
Matt Swider's avatar
Max Buondonno's avatar
Adam Vjestica's avatar
Kevin Lee's avatar
Matt Swider, Max Buondonno, Adam Vjestica, and Kevin Lee
Feb 19, 2026

As Meta takes the hot seat to face a lawsuit claiming Instagram is too addictive, a judge has called out folks wearing Ray-Ban Meta glasses in the courtroom. We're breaking down all the chaos, plus rumors of a new Meta-branded smartwatch, Freedom.gov, the upcoming DJI Pocket 4, and more.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Swider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture