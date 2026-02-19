As Meta takes the hot seat to face a lawsuit claiming Instagram is too addictive, a judge has called out folks wearing Ray-Ban Meta glasses in the courtroom. We're breaking down all the chaos, plus rumors of a new Meta-branded smartwatch, Freedom.gov, the upcoming DJI Pocket 4, and more.
Meta Ray-Banned in court, Freedom.gov, DJI Pocket 4 rumors: The Shortcut Live Ep. 26
Also: Xbox Recap, Google Snapseed update, and Dyson news
Feb 19, 2026
