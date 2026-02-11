Samsung finally confirmed when it's going to introduce the Galaxy S26, so we're breaking down everything you can expect. We also got hands-on time with Nintendo and Fisher-Price's My Mario, and we're covering other big headlines like T-Mobile's new AI call translation feature. Tune in!
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Nintendo's My Mario, Galaxy S26 launch confirmed, T-Mobile's AI translator: The Shortcut Live Ep. 21
Live and in-person!
Feb 11, 2026
Recent Posts