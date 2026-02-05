The Shortcut

The Shortcut

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Sony's Super Bowl tech behind-the-scenes, Nintendo Direct, iPhone Fold leaks: The Shortcut Live Ep. 17

Ahead of the big game, find out what's powering it!
Matt Swider's avatar
Max Buondonno's avatar
Kevin Lee's avatar
Matt Swider, Max Buondonno, and Kevin Lee
Feb 05, 2026

Welcome back to The Shortcut Live! Matt is still in San Francisco, where he got a chance to go behind the scenes and explore the tech powering Super Bowl 60. We'll be talking about what he saw, news from Nintendo Direct, more iPhone Fold leaks, and the biggest pair of (working) headphones we've ever seen. Tune in and leave a comment!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Swider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture