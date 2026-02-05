Welcome back to The Shortcut Live! Matt is still in San Francisco, where he got a chance to go behind the scenes and explore the tech powering Super Bowl 60. We'll be talking about what he saw, news from Nintendo Direct, more iPhone Fold leaks, and the biggest pair of (working) headphones we've ever seen. Tune in and leave a comment!
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Sony's Super Bowl tech behind-the-scenes, Nintendo Direct, iPhone Fold leaks: The Shortcut Live Ep. 17
Ahead of the big game, find out what's powering it!
Feb 05, 2026
Recent Posts