The Shortcut Live is back for another week! To kick things off, we’re talking about Apple’s rumored MacBook Pro, which is said to be launching any day now. We’re also talking about new Galaxy S26 Ultra leaks, the best Super Bowl TV deals we can find, and some funky AI-generated history videos that are... questionable, at best.
The Shortcut Live Ep. 14: Super Bowl TV deals, New MacBooks soon, 1776 according to AI
A recording from Matt Swider's live video
Feb 02, 2026
