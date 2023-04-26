The current line of posable Super Mario Bros. Movie toys might seem a little weird but there’s a new batch on the way – and this lot looks distinctly blockier.

Adding to the current slate of Super Mario LEGO sets comes the Donkey Kong family. LEGO announced the sets on Twitter, giving us a glimpse of Cranky Kong, Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong, Funky Kong and the main ape himself DK in brick form.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: LEGO Donkey Kong

🦍 LEGO Donkey Kong sets are on the way

🧱 The big ape and his pals are getting the brick treatment

😮 Cranky, Diddy, Dixie, Funky, and DK are coming

🤔 There’s no word yet on when they’ll drop

The teaser video showed the individual characters, but it’s possible they’ll come alongside bigger level sets, like the standard Super Mario packs. It doesn’t look like we’re getting a Donkey Kong set to rival the size of LEGO Bowser just yet, however.

The sets were first teased last month when LEGO revealed DK will be able to connect to other characters as if he’s giving them a piggyback.

They’re being released now to coincide with the recent Super Mario Bros. Movie that was such a hit in cinemas it beat Disney’s record at the box office for an animated film, before going on to become the highest-grossing video game movie ever.

With that sort of commercial success – not to mention the added bonus of Jack Black’s Peaches song skyrocketing up the iTunes charts – a Super Mario Bros Movie 2 looks all but certain.

If you haven’t been able to see it at the cinema, don’t worry, it’ll likely be coming to streaming services in a few months’ time. Or, if you’re really dedicated, you can wait for the limited-run Japanese-languaged screenings – Mario, after all, is about nothing if not authenticity.