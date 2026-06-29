(Credit: Rockstar Games)

😔 GTA 6’s physical release may not include discs after all

👎 That’s according to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter who notes that fans had gotten their hopes up with a Rockstar support query

🤷‍♂️The claim has been backed up by another reliable insider, who says they aren’t aware of a physical disc release for GTA 6

😭 Rockstar had officially stated GTA 6’s physical release would be a download code in a box

A new report has claimed that GTA 6 physical copies may never include a disc after other rumors had gotten our hopes up.

The news comes via The Hollywood Reporter and an associated source with “knowledge of the [release] plans”, who claims that the ‘confirmation’ we’d gotten from a Rockstar’s support query only a few days ago was being “misinterpreted by a hopeful internet”.

The support query had noted that fans would have “the opportunity to acquire a physical copy in the coming months”, which had been interpreted by many to equate to GTA 6 launching on disc.

The Hollywood Reporter’s piece is quite clear, by stating that, “At this point in time, there are no plans for Grand Theft Auto VI discs to be printed — not at launch, and not months after.”

Combine this with a reliable insider’s report that the game would be coming on disc after all, and it seemed probable that the game wouldn’t just be a code in a box following the first production run after the game’s proper November 19 release date.

This new report, however, seems to double down on Rockstar’s original note that the physical release is just a download code in a box, rather than anything more.

Insider NateTheHate on X has also backed up The Hollywood Reporter, stating that none of his contacts are aware of a “physical disc version of GTA 6”.

So, we seem to be back where we were last week when the GTA 6 pre-order went live, knowing a digital and physical version is available, although there’s little to pick between them apart from packaging.

As for the GTA 6 price, the standard edition of GTA 6 will retail for $80 USD, and the Ultimate Edition, which contains various in-game rewards and exclusive DLC, will retail for $100 USD.

We recently got some new GTA 6 gameplay details from a surprising source, while Rockstar itself has remained tight-lipped for what to expect from the next GTA title.

Up next: PS6 price warning: skyrocketing production costs point to a premium‑priced console

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.