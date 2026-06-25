(Credit: Rockstar Games)

👀 GTA 6 could be set to come with a disc edition after all

💿 An insider has claimed the code-in-a-box variant is only for the first production run

📅 The rumor means we could see GTA 6 on a disc in December 2026

🔒 Rockstar is allegedly opting for the code approach to prevent further leaks

A new rumor has emerged that GTA 6’s physical edition could come with a disc after all, although it seems like we’ll have to wait after the game’s release day for it to arrive.

As per insider Graczdari via Polish site PPE.pl (thanks, VGC), the code in a box version of GTA 6 that Rockstar is releasing as a ‘physical edition’ for the game’s highly anticipated pre-order, will only be for the first production run.

“Generally speaking, the release with the code will be a one-shot, and the option for a disc release will follow,” they claimed (via machine translation), meaning by December, we could be due a proper disc version of the game.

The code in a box variant for the first production run makes sense, as Rockstar is allegedly doing so to prevent leaks before the game’s proper November 19 release date.

There have been numerous instances of folks getting physical games early, as retailers have received shipments online and sent them out, so players then stream them online ahead of the official release date.

Looking back, Graczari was the insider who was responsible for the claims that GTA 6 wouldn’t have a physical release on the launch date.

They have been correct on leaks in the past for release date information on games such as Oblivion: Remastered, the Switch 2 port of Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, and the PS5 port of Microsoft Flight Simulator.

If it’s any further ‘confirmation’, there have been reports on X of someone contacting Rockstar Support, where a representative has stated that the game will be coming on a disc “in the coming months” after all. These are unfounded just yet, so we’re not too sure.

Rockstar also revealed the official cover art for GTA 6 last week, alongside announcing a June 25 pre-order date.

As for the GTA 6 price, the standard edition of GTA 6 will retail for $80 USD, and the Ultimate Edition, which contains various in-game rewards, will retail for $100 USD.

Up next: GTA 6 is already causing controversy, but not for the reason you might expect

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.