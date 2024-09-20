📆 God of War Ragnarok is out on PC now

💪 The game features a range of improvements when it comes to graphics and performance

🙌 However, a new accessibility setting addresses one of the game’s most frustrating issues

👏 Thankfully, the new setting is also coming to PS5 soon

God of War Ragnarok on PC isn’t just bringing a suite of improved graphical and performance settings. Making its debut in the PC version and soon to be added to the console version of the game are two new settings to help customize the way you play.

Players will be able to enable cinematic audio descriptions that will provide additional contextual information to create a more detailed experience for players with low vision.

However, it’s the option to reduce the frequency of puzzle hints from your companions that the majority of players will really appreciate. Companions tended to help you solve puzzles before you could even attempt them yourself, taking away a lot of the satisfaction.

God of War Ragnarok on PC also features several improvements made possible by the additional power PC gamers can access. The game supports ultrawide, unlocked frame rates, Nvidia DLSS, AMD FSR, and Intel XeSS support, and comes with the recently released God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla DLC.

God of War Ragnarok seems like a prime candidate to be PS5 Pro enhanced, especially now that a PC version is available. Sony’s new console releases on November 7 and pre-orders begin on September 26.

However, at $699.99, the first PS5 Pro analysis shows mixed results with many games either retaining their 30fps mode or keeping the same performance mode settings albeit with a higher resolution.

Sony is expected to hold a new State of Play just before PS5 Pro preorders go live, where we could see Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered.

