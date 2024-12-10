The PS5 30th Anniversary console remains elusive to some, but our X notifications have tens of thousands given consumers to buy it (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

🚨 Get restock alerts: Follow Matt Swider on X and turn on 🔔 notifications

There’s good news for gamers who are looking for the final PS5 30th Anniversary Collection restock of 2024: you still have two weeks to find Sony’s limited-edition PlayStation-era PS5 Slim console and DualSense controller in stock – plenty of time.

The bad news is that every other gamer on the planet is vying for the same inventory from Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Target and GameStop. Hundreds of thousands of desperate people are still searching for information on how to buy the PS5 30th Anniversary Collection, according to The Shortcut’s exclusive research data.

How to get PS5 30th Anniversary restock alerts

Get our instant alerts: Your best chance to find the PS5 30 Anniversary gear in stock is to follow Matt Swider on X – and turn on notifications. It’ll look like:

I helped 400,000 people buy a PS5 and Xbox when they were hard to get. I’m doing it all over again with this new limited-edition PS5

Two weeks to PS5 30th Anniversary Collection

Christmas Eve is in two weeks, on December 24, and that’s the final shopping day for the sought-after PS5 30th Anniversary console and controller. These special-edition items for PlayStation remain elusive, with restocks only lasting a few minutes. We’ve seen each PS5 Disc Drive restock sell out within seconds, so it could be worse.

Of course, you’re going to want to purchase 30th Anniversary items well before the December 24 deadline if it’s shipping. But take note, Best Buy and Target are among the few retailers that offer same-day store pick-ups, and they’re open on Christmas Eve (but closed on Christmas Day). With Amazon and Walmart, you’ll need to budget for shipping times, although they’re fairly speedy.

If you want a leg up, know that the PS5 DualSense 30th Anniversary controller is easier to buy (and cheaper) than the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary console at this time.

ThePS5 30th Anniversary restock time

There’s a pattern to each restock in the United States. While it’s never easy to predict, American retailers have a habit of putting PS5 consoles up for sale at these times.

Likely Target PS5 30th Anniversary restock times: 7am to 8pm ET

Likely Walmart PS5 30th Anniversary restock times: 12pm, 3pm or 9pm ET

Likely Best Buy PS5 30th Anniversary restock times: 11am to 3pm ET

Likely PlayStation Direct PS5 30th Anniversary restock times: 11am to 3pm ET

Likely GameStop Direct PS5 30th Anniversary restock times: Usually 11am ET

Likely Amazon Direct PS5 30th Anniversary restock times: 11am to 3pm ET; sometimes 3am ET

It goes without saying that if you’re looking for Sony’s even rarer PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary console, you are officially out of luck. Only 12,300 of these video game systems were made, so you’re going to want to dial back your expectations and settle for the PS5 Slim console in the 30th Anniversary design.

💡 Pro tip: While Best Buy reshuffles its inventory at 1am ET (that’s when the new Best Buy 12 days of gaming deals go live each night), new restocks usually happen during the daytime and never on weekends.

Don’t overpay for a PS5 30th Anniversary system

It’s probably going to be another 10 years before we find another anniversary system from Sony. If the PS6 release date holds true, it may be a PS6 Pro that gets the next throwback console iteration. We’re a long way from that happening.

That means gamers are getting desperate. What they shouldn’t do is overpay for the PS5 Slim or DualSense 30th Anniversary items. The 30th Anniversary controller costs $80, while the 30th Anniversary PS5 Slim console costs $499, only slightly higher than the MSRP of their standard-looking counterparts.

But both Walmart and Amazon allow third-party resellers to set their own prices on the same exact pages where they’re out of stock (which often amounts to people getting charged much higher resale prices). Not everyone is aware of this fact, leading to consumers being overcharged not knowing the true prices.

While you may be eager to buy the console, our analysis suggests that the next PS5 30th Anniversary restock won’t be too far away. After all, Sony and US retailers are equally eager to have the items in stock before the holidays and accept your cash.