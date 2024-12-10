(Credit: The Shortcut)

🎄 Best Buy has launched its annual 12 Days of Gaming deals

💰 Check back to discover a new deal everyday

🏈 The promotion began with a discount on EA Sports College Football 25

👇 We’ll be rounding up all the deals right here

See today's deal

Best Buy’s 12 Days of Gaming deals have begun, and you can save on titles for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

You’ll only have 24 hours to grab each discount, as the deals last for one day and one day only. We’ll be rounding up every one of Best Buy’s 12 Days of Gaming deals right here, so make sure you check back each day to see what’s on offer.

Today’s deal is Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on Nintendo Switch for $14.99 (was $39.99) and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for $12.99 (was $19.99). Remember: you only have 24 hours to grab these discounts.

If you’re looking to get a present for the gamer in your life, then don’t miss these deals before they’re gone. The event ends on Friday, December 20.

12 Days of Gaming deals

Day 2

Day 1

