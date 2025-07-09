👀 For Prime Day, you can currently net a huge saving on the PS5 Pro

Amazon's annual Prime Day bonanza is in full swing, and we've seen all manner of deals pop up, ranging from monster AirPods 2 reductions to a range of Switch 2 deals.

If those aren't for you, then this secret Amazon Prime Day PS5 Pro deal is well worth your time.

By going for a 'Used: Like New' PS5 Pro through Amazon Resale and applying a 20 percent discount at checkout, you can get a PS5 Pro for $502.27 – some $200 off its original list price when it launched this past November.

Being a 'Used: Like New' variant means it's likely a returned product that hasn't even been taken out of its box, or comes with slightly damaged packaging. I've ordered lots of things over the years from Amazon Resale (formerly Warehouse), and the 'Like New' offerings have been just that. If you do have any issues though, then Amazon's robust 30-day returns policy will kick in.

The PS5 Pro is much improved over the standard console, with a much larger GPU that offers more graphical horsepower than the original or Slim variant, with nearly double the Compute Units on the GPU (60 vs 36) plus a move to AMD's newer RDNA 3 architecture, and 2GB more RAM. This works out to a GPU that's 45 percent faster than the standard PS5, pushing more pixels and higher frame rates while also delivering a much stronger ray-tracing experience.

In addition to both more power and advanced ray tracing, the PS5 Pro can also take advantage of its PSSR upscaler to upscale higher resolutions with healthier frame rates. PS5 Pro owners can also look forward to the more advanced Project Amethyst upscaler when that arrives too, for potentially even more effective and visually pleasing upscaling.

More than 50 games received PS5 Pro upgrades that improved performance or graphical fidelity. Those who play a lot of ray-traced PS5 games will also enjoy the benefits that come with playing on Sony’s souped up PS5.

