Amazon US finally has the Switch 2 in stock. (Credit: The Shortcut)

📦 Amazon has Nintendo Switch 2 in stock, but only for those with an invite to buy

🙅‍♂️ It’s the first time Amazon has stocked the console officially

🤔 Previously, Nintendo Switch 2 hardware and first-party games were unavailable, but that’s now changed

🌟 Nintendo previously pulled its hardware and first-party software from Amazon in 2024

We’ve had to wait a while, but Amazon is the latest US retailer to have a Switch 2 restock. Previously, you couldn’t even find Nintendo Switch 2 games from Nintendo for sale because Amazon and Nintendo pulled its hardware and games from the retailer in March 2024.

However, the two companies have seemingly patched things up, and now the Switch 2 is available to buy from Amazon US for the first time. However, you’ll need an invitation from Amazon to do so.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle and standalone console are both available at MSRP, sold and shipped by Amazon, not third-party sellers. Amazon’s invitation to buy means only those who receive an email will have the chance to buy the first wave of stock when it goes live. However, it means Amazon US is now a retailer we can start tracking for Switch 2 restocks, along with Walmart, Best Buy, Target, GameStop and Sam’s Club.

If you want to be in with a chance of buying a Switch 2 from Amazon then, you’ll need to hit the “Request invite” button. It’s unclear how long it will take for invitations to start rolling out, and there doesn’t seem to be any preference for certain accounts.

You’ll need to request an invite to buy from Amazon. (Credit: The Shortcut)

I’m someone who receives a Amazon parcel almost every day (the life of a pet owner), and yet, despite having Prime, I never received an invitation to buy when I registered for Amazon UK. It really does seem to be a lottery system, so cross your fingers and hope for the best.

The good news is that now that Amazon has begun holding Switch 2 restocks, it means inventory will go on general sale soon enough. Adding another retailer to the mix is fantastic for those still searching for a Switch 2, especially one as big and as popular as Amazon.

Subscribers to The Shortcut Chat share their Switch 2 success stories. (Credit: The Shortcut)

Don’t be fooled by Amazon resellers

Make sure you’re not over paying for a Switch 2 by buying directly from Amazon. (Credit: The Shortcut)

It’s more important than ever not to exactly be tricked by Amazon resellers. Third-party listings advertise the Nintendo Switch 2 “in stock” for much higher prices, so make sure you don’t over pay. Remember: only buy from listings that say “Dispatches from Amazon & Sold by Amazon”.

