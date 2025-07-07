📉 For an early Prime Day deal, Amazon has heavily reduced the brilliant AirPods Pro 2

💰 They're currently $159, giving you an $90 saving on their usual $249 list price

👍 This newer model has better noise cancelling, warmer and deeper audio and better battery life

🙌 You also get clever Spatial Audio features, an IPX4 water-resistant case, and handy iOS integrations

Amazon: AirPods Pro 2

Looking for some excellent noise-cancelling earbuds for Prime Day? Well, you're in luck, as Apple's flagship AirPods Pro 2 in-ears have been discounted as part of Amazon's big sale.

For Prime Day, that runs from July 8 through 11, you can pick these up for just $159, marking out a hefty discount on their $249 retail price – that works out to a $90 saving.

They offer a fantastic blend of features, including Apple's trademark convenience for those in the iOS ecosystem and some handy optimizations that have been added with recent iOS updates, such as lower latency that's great for fast-paced mobile games and head gesture controls in conjunction with Siri.

Compared to the 1st-gen AirPods Pro, the 2nd-gen model offer much improved ANC, with Apple claiming that they offer twice as much active noise cancellation this time around. The noise cancelling here is great, and it means you can block out a lot of unwanted noise when on busy journeys or just out on in the world, or when you want to focus entirely on what you're listening to.

The AirPods Pro 2 also feature the new H2 chipset inside, which includes a range of custom amps and improved drivers to allow for a marked improvement to audio quality. They provide a generally warmer feel than the 1st-gen model, with more depth to their low-end, too. In addition, the soundstage is generally pretty good and accurate, even if it isn't as wide as a set of over-ear cans will be. Spatial Audio is also included, for even more immersion in supported content, too.

Moreover, you'll also find this 2nd-gen set to have better battery life, with up to six hours of charge with 'regular audio' and ANC off. The case is also IPX4 water-resistant, so can deal with light water splashes, and it also comes with Apple's U1 chip that allows the device to integrate with Apple's 'Find My' function. They also have a USB-C port, as opposed to the older Lightning connector

Amazon: AirPods Pro 2

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.