Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is just around the corner – and with it comes an exclusive offer you won't want to miss.

If you're eyeing the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Z Flip 7, you can get $50 Samsung Credit and reserve your spot in line to preorder the phones as soon as they're available.

You can also enter a sweepstake to win $5,000 Samsung Credit, which is worth a shot.

It's worth signing up as Samsung.com offers exclusive colors you won't find anywhere else, cases, and enhanced trade-in values.

The offer ends on July 9 before the Galaxy Unpacked event begins, so don't miss your chance to make an easy $50.

How to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2025

This year's Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event takes place on July 9, at 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm BST / 4pm CET.

The event is held in New York City, and you can watch a livestream on Samsung's YouTube channel. The stream is embedded above.

The Shortcut team will be covering everything announced at Unpacked, so stay tuned.

