How to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2025 and get $50 Samsung Credit
If you're interested in the next line of Samsung devices, you can save $50
💰 Save $50 Samsung Credit by reserving a Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Z Flip 7 before July 9
🥳 You can also enter a sweepstake for a chance to win $5,000 Samsung Credit
📆 Galaxy Unpacked 2025 takes place on July 9, at 10am ET, livestreamed on Samsung's YouTube channel
👉 Exclusive colors, cases, and enhanced trade-in values are available only on Samsung.com
Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is just around the corner – and with it comes an exclusive offer you won't want to miss.
If you're eyeing the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Z Flip 7, you can get $50 Samsung Credit and reserve your spot in line to preorder the phones as soon as they're available.
You can also enter a sweepstake to win $5,000 Samsung Credit, which is worth a shot.
It's worth signing up as Samsung.com offers exclusive colors you won't find anywhere else, cases, and enhanced trade-in values.
The offer ends on July 9 before the Galaxy Unpacked event begins, so don't miss your chance to make an easy $50.
How to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2025
This year's Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event takes place on July 9, at 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm BST / 4pm CET.
The event is held in New York City, and you can watch a livestream on Samsung's YouTube channel. The stream is embedded above.
The Shortcut team will be covering everything announced at Unpacked, so stay tuned.
