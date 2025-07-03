📆 The replacement for Sony's PSSR upscaler for PS5 Pro may arrive sometime next year

The system architect of the PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro, Mark Cerny, has explained that the long-awaited follow-up Sony’s PSSR upscaler may arrive sooner than even he anticipated.

The new upscaler, co-developed with AMD, and first announced as "Project Amethyst" in March 2025, should arrive as a "drop-in replacement for the current PSSR" in an update next year, according to an interview with Tom's Guide.

Essentially, it will make games look sharper and clearer in motion, and allow games to reach a higher perceived resolution, even if the internal resolution is much lower.

This is much sooner than anticipated, even for Cerny, who expected the technical advancement of the upscaler to take years. However, due to the extremely close collaboration between AMD and Sony, it has expedited it to the point that they have achieved a much better upscaling algorithm in just a few years, with a public version available in 2026.

The co-developed algorithm AMD cooked up can be used on current-gen hardware, according to Cerny, and has already been implemented as part of the much-improved FSR 4 upscaler for AMD's RX 9000 series GPUs, such as the RX 9070 XT. All that remains is the process of implementing it on PS5 Pro.

Cerny also suggested that the version of the algorithm coming to PS5 Pro is the "full-fat version of the co-developed super resolution" and not a cut-down one that users may expect.

Sony is working with developers on the best way to implement it and to release an update to PS5 Pro owners to take advantage of the new upscaler, so it makes sense to expect an announcement at some point in the future.

The PS5 Pro first launched back in November 2024 as a souped-up PS5 with over 50 games receiving updates to help improve graphics and performance, although certain titles such as Alan Wake 2 and Silent Hill 2 were singled out by fans for the PSSR upscaler allegedly making them look worse than the base console.

