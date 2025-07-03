🤔 Nintendo has sought to justify why the Switch 2 carries a more expensive price tag than previous consoles

The president of Nintendo, Shuntaro Furukawa, has recently explained why the Switch 2's price is as high as it is.

In a recent shareholders meeting (as reported on by Nintendo Everything), the issue that the console's higher cost may prohibit younger players from having as many opportunities to experience Switch 2 as with previous consoles was raised.

In response, Furukawa noted that the Switch 2's price tag is "commensurate with the gaming experience it offers", arguing that the cost is justified by the fantastic experience on offer.

Moreover, he discussed that the "important thing" was to "provide a fun entertainment experience that makes customers feel that it [Switch 2] is worth it." According to Furukawa, this was explained further with the "various functions" that were incorporated into Switch 2.

The Switch 2 is a noteworthy upgrade over its predecessor, benefiting from upgraded internals, as well as a larger and higher-resolution 7.9-inch 1080p screen, new Joy-Con controllers with mouse mode, and microSD Express card support.

As for younger users specifically, Furukawa discussed how Nintendo is "creating various opportunities for young children to experience Nintendo characters and the world of games outside of game consoles", although they were "paying close attention to how much of a hurdle the price of the game console will be".

It’s unlikely that Nintendo is worried about the price of the console just yet, as the Switch 2 has become the fastest-selling console of all time. We also gave the system a glowing verdict in our Nintendo Switch 2 review.

Unfortunately for Canadian consumers, the price of the original Nintendo Switch, including accessories, is going up due to market conditions. However, the Switch 2 is unaffected for now.

