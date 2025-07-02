👏 The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel is set for release in spring 2026, aiming to please core fans and attract new consumers

Nintendo has shared new details about The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel during its 85th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto and Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri were asked about the upcoming film, which is due out in spring 2026.

Miyamoto said the new Super Mario movie would "be an interesting one" but a firm release date wasn't available yet. Miyamoto likened the film's production to game development, and said that the team wants to create something "that is satisfying to the customer" and that Nintendo tells its staff to "work from the customer's perspective, not your boss".

Meledandri said Illumination and Nintendo are working hard on the next title, and are aiming to create a film that will "please our core fans, and at the same time, one that will captivate new consumers who have never experienced 'Super Mario' or the world of Nintendo."

Meledandri also praised Nintendo and said the "artistic culture that Nintendo possesses is unparalleled and extremely unique. I feel honored to work with everyone at Nintendo."

The name of the Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel was accidentally revealed in May. The NBC Universal website prematurely listed the film as 'Super Mario World', but then updated the page with the name removed.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie grossed over $1 billion at the global box office. It featured a star-studded cast of Chris Pratt (Mario), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), and Anya Taylor-Joy (Peach).

