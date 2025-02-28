👏 FSR 4 promises to deliver better image quality in games that support it

AMD’s new RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 graphics cards are not only more powerful than their predecessors, but thanks to RDNA 4, gamers can enjoy a new upscaling technology called FSR 4 (FidelityFX Super Resolution).

FSR 4 is basically AMD’s answer to Nvidia DLSS 4, and promises to deliver a significantly more detailed and defined image than FSR 3.1 offered. That’s partly down to FSR 4 using machine-learning, similar to Nvidia’s DLSS, which wasn’t the case before.

FSR 3.1 and earlier implementation would struggle to resolve every detail, especially when upscaling from lower resolutions. It would lead to noticeable artefacts, fizzing, shimmering, and ghosting. But with FSR 4, those issues appear to be gone.

Like all new upscaling technologies, developers will have to add support for FSR 4, which means not every game will support it. However, we’ve rounded up every confirmed title and will update this list periodically when more FSR 4 games are announced.

Every AMD FSR 4 game

AMD has already announced 35 titles that will support FSR 4, and the number is expected to increase to over 75 games before the end of the year. Here’s every AMD FSR 4 game so far:

Bellwright

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Civilization 7

Creatures of Ava

Dragonkin: The Banished

Dynasty Warriors: Origins

Endoria: The Last Song

FragPunk

Funko Fusion

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

Horizon Forbidden West

Hunt: Showdown 1896

Incursion Red River

Kristala

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Marvel Rivals

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

MechWarrior 5: Clans

Monster Hunter Wilds

Nightingale

No More Room in Hell 2

PANICORE

Predator: Hunting Grounds

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Remnant 2

Smite 2

The Alters

The Axis Unseen

The Last of Us: Part I

The Last of Us: Part II Remastered

Until Dawn

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2

AMD GPUs with FSR 4 support

For now, only AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 support FSR 4, as the upscaler relies on machine learning to deliver superior results. FSR 4 also doesn’t include an “ultra performance mode”, only offering a “Performance mode”, which scales from half resolution.

