AMD FSR 4 games: every title that supports AMD's new upscaling tech
Get better image quality without sacrificing performance with AMD FSR 4
👏 FSR 4 promises to deliver better image quality in games that support it
👉 The new upscaler is only available on the RX 9070 XT and RX 9070
😔 AMD’s FSR tech has struggled to match Nvidia’s DLSS
💪 However, FSR 4 seems like it will close the gap
AMD’s new RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 graphics cards are not only more powerful than their predecessors, but thanks to RDNA 4, gamers can enjoy a new upscaling technology called FSR 4 (FidelityFX Super Resolution).
FSR 4 is basically AMD’s answer to Nvidia DLSS 4, and promises to deliver a significantly more detailed and defined image than FSR 3.1 offered. That’s partly down to FSR 4 using machine-learning, similar to Nvidia’s DLSS, which wasn’t the case before.
FSR 3.1 and earlier implementation would struggle to resolve every detail, especially when upscaling from lower resolutions. It would lead to noticeable artefacts, fizzing, shimmering, and ghosting. But with FSR 4, those issues appear to be gone.
Like all new upscaling technologies, developers will have to add support for FSR 4, which means not every game will support it. However, we’ve rounded up every confirmed title and will update this list periodically when more FSR 4 games are announced.
Every AMD FSR 4 game
AMD has already announced 35 titles that will support FSR 4, and the number is expected to increase to over 75 games before the end of the year. Here’s every AMD FSR 4 game so far:
Bellwright
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Civilization 7
Creatures of Ava
Dragonkin: The Banished
Dynasty Warriors: Origins
Endoria: The Last Song
FragPunk
Funko Fusion
God of War: Ragnarok
Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
Horizon Forbidden West
Hunt: Showdown 1896
Incursion Red River
Kristala
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Marvel Rivals
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
MechWarrior 5: Clans
Monster Hunter Wilds
Nightingale
No More Room in Hell 2
PANICORE
Predator: Hunting Grounds
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Remnant 2
Smite 2
The Alters
The Axis Unseen
The Last of Us: Part I
The Last of Us: Part II Remastered
Until Dawn
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2
AMD GPUs with FSR 4 support
For now, only AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 support FSR 4, as the upscaler relies on machine learning to deliver superior results. FSR 4 also doesn’t include an “ultra performance mode”, only offering a “Performance mode”, which scales from half resolution.
