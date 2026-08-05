Best Sony Inzone Buds EQ settings: a bit of fine-tuning makes a world of difference
Sony’s wireless gaming earbuds need some tweaking
After searching for a pair of wireless earbuds for gaming, I settled on the Sony Inzone Buds – but boy, do they need some serious EQ tweaks. The flat, out-of-the-box preset makes them sound metallic, lifeless, and as if the sound is completely contained within your head.
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The best Sony Inzone Buds EQ settings keep the earbuds’ surprisingly powerful bass intact, but also dull the sharp sparkle found in the high-end that can be overpowering and even painful. The tricky part is trying to achieve a wider soundstage without muffling the fine detail needed for gaming.
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A few other things to note. If you’re using SteamOS or specifically the Steam Machine like I am, make sure you head into desktop mode and change the sound profile to digital instead of the default analog setting. You should also change the receiver to ‘PS5/mobile’ instead of PC. This EQ should also transfer over to the PS5, but make sure you complete the 3D audio setup to get the best spatial experience.
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