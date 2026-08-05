(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Walmart: Inzone Buds

Best Buy: Inzone Buds

GameStop: Inzone Buds

Amazon: Inzone Buds

PlayStation Direct: Inzone Buds

After searching for a pair of wireless earbuds for gaming, I settled on the Sony Inzone Buds – but boy, do they need some serious EQ tweaks. The flat, out-of-the-box preset makes them sound metallic, lifeless, and as if the sound is completely contained within your head.

The best Sony Inzone Buds EQ settings keep the earbuds’ surprisingly powerful bass intact, but also dull the sharp sparkle found in the high-end that can be overpowering and even painful‌. The tricky part is trying to achieve a wider soundstage without muffling the fine detail needed for gaming.

A few other things to note. If you’re using SteamOS or specifically the Steam Machine like I am, make sure you head into desktop mode and change the sound profile to digital instead of the default analog setting. You should also change the receiver to ‘PS5/mobile’ instead of PC. This EQ should also transfer over to the PS5, but make sure you complete the 3D audio setup to get the best spatial experience.