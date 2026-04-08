Sony Inzone H9 II best EQ settings: get in the zone with these equalizer tweaks
The Sony Inzone H9 II benefits from some fine-tuning
The Sony Inzone H9 II is a fantastic headset for those who want top-class noise cancelling, a best-in-class microphone, and clear and crisp sound. However, you’ll want to use our Sony Inzone H9 II best EQ settings to get the most out of your new purchase.
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The Sony Inzone H9 II presents a more neutral sound out of the box, which can make them sound a little flat and underwhelming. To make them more exciting while still being tuned for competitive games, we’ll need to dive into Sony’s Inzone PC software and make some changes.
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Don’t forget to check out our Sony Inzone H9 II review to get our full verdict on this premium gaming headset.
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