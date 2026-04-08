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Walmart: Sony Inzone H9 II

Best Buy: Sony Inzone H9 II

Amazon: Sony Inzone H9 II

The Sony Inzone H9 II is a fantastic headset for those who want top-class noise cancelling, a best-in-class microphone, and clear and crisp sound. However, you’ll want to use our Sony Inzone H9 II best EQ settings to get the most out of your new purchase.

The Sony Inzone H9 II presents a more neutral sound out of the box, which can make them sound a little flat and underwhelming. To make them more exciting while still being tuned for competitive games, we’ll need to dive into Sony’s Inzone PC software and make some changes.

Don’t forget to check out our Sony Inzone H9 II review to get our full verdict on this premium gaming headset.