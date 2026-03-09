Astro A50 best EQ settings: get the most out of Logitech G’s high-end headset
Take your Astro A50 headset to the next level with these equalizer settings
The Astro A50 headset is arguably one of the best gaming headsets you can buy, offering excellent audio quality, broad compatibility with multiple devices, and a simultaneous Bluetooth connection. It also boasts an excellent microphone with flip-to-mute and the Astro A50 is incredibly comfortable to wear for long periods of time.
However, like most gaming headsets, the default profiles don’t do the audio justice. It’s why you’ll want to jump into the settings and create a custom EQ that really unlocks the capabilities of the Astro A50’s 40mm Pro G graphene drivers.
We’ll also tweak the microphone slightly to provide crystal clear comms when you need to bark orders at your teammates.
Check out our Astro A50 best EQ settings below, exclusively for paid subscribers of The Shortcut. It’s worth mentioning that these EQ settings also work for the Astro A50 X, which is exactly the same headset; however, it has three HDMI passthroughs for switching between video sources when using consoles and PC.
