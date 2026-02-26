(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Adding a pair of quality desktop speakers can make a huge difference to your home office setup, especially as the built-in speakers included in some monitors produce truly horrible sound.

A great pair that I recently purchased is the Edifier M60. At under $200, they’re competitively priced and offer a rich, detailed sound and include two stands that let you angle the speakers upwards towards you. You’re also getting 66W of power, and support for Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless.

Out of the box, the EQ preset of ‘Music’ is rather flat, though there are other equalizer settings that you can access from the Edifier Connex app. However, I wanted to share my Edifier M60 best EQ settings with you that deliver a wider, more present soundstage that also gives the speakers a bit more low-end oomph.