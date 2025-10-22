🎛️ Dive into the Equalizer first to set your preferred bass, mids, and treble levels

⭐️ Favorite and customize listening modes

🔊 Immersion Audio places the sound stage in front of you

🎥 Cinema Mode mimics home theater sound with a wider sound stage and crisper dialogue

🛜 Make sure to set Spotify and Tidal to lossless-quality streaming

💻 Windows 11 PCs need to be manually set to 16-bit (44.1kHz or 48kHz) quality audio

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Gen 2 are the best travel headphones, as I’ve said in my review. However, to make them really special, they need some tweaks, including a more dynamic equalizer curve. These settings will also help you get the most out of Lossless Audio and make sense of Immersion vs Cinema mode, the latter of which can help you enjoy movies while plugged into an airplane screen. Read on for a full breakdown of the best Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Gen 2 settings.

Equalizer

The Equalizer or EQ should be your first stop. Out of the box, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Gen 2 offer a very flat sound profile. You can adjust the EQ to your liking, but here are some general guidelines on how raising and lowering the three different aspects of the sound curve will affect your audio.